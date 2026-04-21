Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.3333.

Several brokerages have commented on CRI. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Carter’s in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Research raised Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Weiss Ratings raised Carter’s from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Carter’s from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Carter’s Trading Up 1.7%

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Carter’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $579,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Carter’s during the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 268,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after acquiring an additional 50,243 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Carter’s by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter.

Carter’s stock opened at $39.15 on Tuesday. Carter’s has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $44.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $925.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.36 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 14.45%. Carter’s’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. Carter’s has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.080 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carter’s will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Carter’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carter’s, Inc (NYSE: CRI) is a leading designer and marketer of infant and young children’s apparel in North America. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company’s core business focuses on creating clothing and accessories for babies and children, including bodysuits, sleepwear, layette, outerwear and accessories that blend comfort, safety and style. Carter’s flagship brand is complemented by its OshKosh B’gosh line, which offers heritage-inspired designs and durable fabrics for toddlers and young kids.

The company distributes its products through a diversified platform that includes wholesale partnerships with major department stores and mass merchandisers, direct‐to‐consumer e-commerce sites, and an extensive network of company-operated retail stores.

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