Head-To-Head Contrast: ADTRAN (ADTN) versus Its Peers

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) is one of 251 publicly-traded companies in the “Technology Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare ADTRAN to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares ADTRAN and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADTRAN -4.15% 4.23% 0.52% ADTRAN Competitors -377.03% -41.97% -14.01%

Risk and Volatility

ADTRAN has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADTRAN’s competitors have a beta of -14.12, indicating that their average stock price is 1,512% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADTRAN 1 2 4 0 2.43 ADTRAN Competitors 1849 2913 5563 356 2.41

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for ADTRAN and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

ADTRAN presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.57%. As a group, “Technology Services” companies have a potential upside of 16.79%. Given ADTRAN’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ADTRAN has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.6% of ADTRAN shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.7% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of ADTRAN shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ADTRAN and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ADTRAN $1.08 billion -$45.66 million -34.57 ADTRAN Competitors $1.29 billion $38.84 million -0.17

ADTRAN’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than ADTRAN. ADTRAN is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

ADTRAN beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About ADTRAN

(Get Free Report)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services. The company also provides various software, such as Mosaic One SaaS, n-Command, Procloud, MCP, AOE and ACI-E, and Ensemble Controller. It serves large, medium, and small service providers; alternative service providers, such as utilities, municipalities and fiber overbuilders; cable/MSOs; and SMBs and distributed enterprises. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, Alabama.

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.