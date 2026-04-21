Northern Financial Advisors Inc Lowers Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Northern Financial Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 2.3% of Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% during the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 13,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $959.03, for a total value of $12,612,203.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,408,883.21. This represents a 25.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 4,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $923.75, for a total value of $4,492,196.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,301 shares in the company, valued at $9,515,548.75. The trade was a 32.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,097 shares of company stock valued at $46,195,364. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group News Roundup

Analyst Ratings Changes

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,125.00 to $1,049.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $839.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Autonomous Res decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,047.00 to $960.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Zacks Research cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $802.00 to $729.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $924.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE:GS opened at $939.92 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.68 and a 1-year high of $984.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $868.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $859.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 14.13%.The firm had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $14.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs’ core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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