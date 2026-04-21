Analyzing ZipRecruiter (NYSE:ZIP) and Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV)

Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV – Get Free Report) and ZipRecruiter (NYSE:ZIP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Tiga Acquisition and ZipRecruiter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tiga Acquisition N/A -36.88% -2.91% ZipRecruiter -7.35% N/A -5.58%

Risk and Volatility

Tiga Acquisition has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZipRecruiter has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tiga Acquisition 0 0 0 0 0.00 ZipRecruiter 1 4 0 0 1.80

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Tiga Acquisition and ZipRecruiter, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

ZipRecruiter has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.11%. Given ZipRecruiter’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ZipRecruiter is more favorable than Tiga Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.5% of Tiga Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.6% of ZipRecruiter shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Tiga Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of ZipRecruiter shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tiga Acquisition and ZipRecruiter”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tiga Acquisition N/A N/A $23.19 million N/A N/A ZipRecruiter $448.95 million 0.53 -$32.99 million ($0.35) -7.99

Tiga Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ZipRecruiter.

Summary

ZipRecruiter beats Tiga Acquisition on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tiga Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About ZipRecruiter

(Get Free Report)

ZipRecruiter, Inc. operates an online employment marketplace that connects job seekers and employers. Its platform provides various solutions, such as job posting, online interviews, job alerts, match scores, and application updates. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

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