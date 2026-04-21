RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 8,561 Shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF $PXF

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,561 shares during the quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.39% of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $8,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 937,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,325,000 after purchasing an additional 53,267 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 61.2% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 291,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,755,000 after purchasing an additional 110,749 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 80.3% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 225,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,816,000 after purchasing an additional 100,554 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 39.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 204,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,524,000 after purchasing an additional 57,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 131,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF alerts:

Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Trading Down 0.5%

PXF opened at $74.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $50.87 and a 12 month high of $76.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.48.

Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.