Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 44.36% and a net margin of 7.06%. Tractor Supply updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.130-2.230 EPS.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $44.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.52 and its 200 day moving average is $51.64. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $43.23 and a 1 year high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

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Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 46.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 1,884 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $101,378.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,361.22. The trade was a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jonathan S. Estep sold 59,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $3,228,022.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 80,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,701.93. This represents a 42.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders sold 222,348 shares of company stock worth $11,959,621 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,051,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,152,819,000 after purchasing an additional 162,774 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,433,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $871,855,000 after buying an additional 2,706,819 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,713,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $670,887,000 after buying an additional 3,753,414 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Tractor Supply by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,622,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,223,000 after buying an additional 1,497,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,080,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $254,086,000 after acquiring an additional 572,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TSCO

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) is a specialty retailer focused on products for the home, farm, ranch and outdoors. The company operates a network of physical retail locations complemented by an e-commerce platform, offering a one-stop source of supplies and equipment for customers with rural and suburban lifestyles. Its merchandise assortment targets a range of needs, from animal and livestock care to maintenance, outdoor power equipment, and seasonal products.

Product categories include animal feed and supplies, pet products, fencing and fencing supplies, equine equipment, lawn and garden tools, work clothing and footwear, and small agricultural and outdoor power equipment.

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