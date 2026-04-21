Round Rock Advisors LLC Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in Frequency Electronics, Inc. $FEIM

Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Free Report) by 152.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,595 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,347 shares during the quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Frequency Electronics worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GatePass Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $848,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $803,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $915,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $570,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Frequency Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. 58.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Frequency Electronics Stock Down 2.5%

FEIM stock opened at $55.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.90 and its 200-day moving average is $45.09. The company has a market cap of $547.60 million, a P/E ratio of 74.20 and a beta of 0.45. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $61.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Frequency Electronics ( NASDAQ:FEIM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $16.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 million. Frequency Electronics had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 12.69%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Frequency Electronics from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Frequency Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FEIM

Frequency Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Frequency Electronics, Inc (NASDAQ:FEIM) is a U.S.-based designer and manufacturer of precision frequency control products and timing solutions. The company’s portfolio includes oven-controlled crystal oscillators (OCXOs), atomic frequency standards such as rubidium oscillators, GPS-disciplined oscillators (GPSDOs), microwave synthesizers, and integrated timing subsystems. These products are used to provide stable and accurate frequency and time references for applications that demand high performance and reliability.

FEI serves a broad range of markets, including telecommunications, aerospace and defense, satellite and space systems, test and measurement equipment, and critical infrastructure.

Further Reading

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