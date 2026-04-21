RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $19.52 Million Investment in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF $IWY

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 70,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,523,000. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for 2.4% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWY. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 77.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,709,000 after acquiring an additional 44,918 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,695,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,209,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,560,000 after purchasing an additional 19,978 shares during the period.

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iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3%

IWY opened at $277.22 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $191.82 and a twelve month high of $288.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Growth Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Growth Index.

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