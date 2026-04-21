Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (PAI) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 23rd

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of PAI opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.48. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $13.66.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $14,335,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 712,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,897,000 after acquiring an additional 63,734 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 25,947 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 6.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 187,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 187,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 66,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund (NYSE: PAI) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income with a secondary objective of capital preservation. Established in 2005, the fund invests primarily in investment-grade debt securities issued by governments, government agencies, corporate issuers and securitized products. It employs both traditional fixed-income strategies and opportunistic positions to enhance its income profile.

The fund’s portfolio is broadly diversified across sectors and credit profiles, focusing on bonds rated investment-grade by major credit rating agencies.

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