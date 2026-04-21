Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:TYG)

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2026

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYGGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.475 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure stock opened at $48.03 on Tuesday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $37.77 and a 52-week high of $51.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 293,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,862,000 after purchasing an additional 36,313 shares during the period. Finally, MGB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 32.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE: TYG) is a closed-end management investment company that focuses on investing in energy infrastructure companies. Organized as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, it primarily acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of debt and equity securities issued by publicly traded and private energy infrastructure businesses. The company seeks to generate current income and long-term capital appreciation through selective investments across the energy value chain.

The firm’s investment strategy emphasizes midstream infrastructure, including pipeline transportation, storage, processing facilities, and terminals.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (NYSE:TYG)

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.