20,915 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA Acquired by Breachway Investments LLC

Breachway Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Breachway Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 190,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,790,000 after acquiring an additional 19,371 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 801,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,856,000 after acquiring an additional 44,503 shares in the last quarter. Aegis Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aegis Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 15,559 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 424,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,616,000 after acquiring an additional 30,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 48,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 10,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

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iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $103.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.85. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $80.09 and a 12-month high of $105.94.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance. The Index includes stocks from Europe, Australasia and the Far East. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

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