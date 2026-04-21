Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.75.

EFXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price objective on Enerflex from $16.75 to $25.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research raised Enerflex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James Financial downgraded Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Enerflex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enerflex Trading Up 2.6%

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EFXT. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Enerflex by 435.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,701,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824,093 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Enerflex by 351.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,131,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,747,000 after purchasing an additional 880,358 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Enerflex by 433.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,069,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 869,156 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Enerflex by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,203,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,031,000 after purchasing an additional 752,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Enerflex by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,151,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,215,000 after purchasing an additional 518,639 shares during the last quarter. 46.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EFXT opened at $23.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Enerflex has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $24.08. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.02 and its 200 day moving average is $16.73.

Enerflex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

Enerflex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enerflex Ltd is a Calgary‐headquartered energy infrastructure company specializing in the design, fabrication, installation and aftermarket support of natural gas compression, processing, refrigeration and treatment equipment. Its product portfolio includes reciprocating and centrifugal compression systems, gas treating and refrigeration packages, fuel gas conditioning and liquid separation solutions. In addition to equipment sales, Enerflex delivers field services such as commissioning, maintenance, monitoring and parts supply to optimize asset performance throughout the lifecycle.

The company supports upstream, midstream and downstream energy customers through an integrated offering that spans engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) as well as modular fabrication.

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