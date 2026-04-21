Greif (GEF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.13 per share and revenue of $1.1105 billion for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.21). Greif had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 7.52%.The firm had revenue of $994.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Greif’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Greif to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif Price Performance

GEF opened at $69.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.00. Greif has a 12-month low of $50.71 and a 12-month high of $77.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.92.

Greif Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.96%.

GEF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research cut Greif from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Greif from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Greif from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price objective on Greif in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greif currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $73.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on GEF

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Bala Sathyanarayanan sold 2,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.67, for a total value of $209,385.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 34,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,606.92. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.42, for a total value of $140,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 69,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,917,569.44. This trade represents a 2.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 22,252 shares of company stock worth $1,971,735 and have sold 54,211 shares worth $3,948,606. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greif

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 399.5% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Greif during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Odyssean LLC bought a new position in Greif during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Greif during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Greif during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

About Greif

(Get Free Report)

Greif, Inc is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, with a history dating back to its founding in 1877. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company has evolved from a regional barrel and drum manufacturer into a diversified packaging provider serving a wide range of end markets. Greif’s longstanding heritage in container solutions has positioned it as a trusted partner for customers seeking reliable, high-quality packaging options.

The company’s core business revolves around the design, manufacture and sale of industrial packaging products, including steel, plastic and fiber drums; intermediate bulk containers (IBCs); safety closures; rigid, flexible and reconditioned packaging; containerboard and protective packaging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.