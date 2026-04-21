15,599 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM Acquired by Breachway Investments LLC

Breachway Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period.

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SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $51.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.99. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $51.75. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.57.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

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