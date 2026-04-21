Orbia Advance (MXCHF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHF – Get Free Report) is projected to post its results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Orbia Advance to post earnings of ($0.0003) per share and revenue of $1.8315 billion for the quarter.

Orbia Advance Stock Performance

Shares of MXCHF opened at $1.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03. Orbia Advance has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $1.30.

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Orbia Advance Company Profile

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Orbia Advance Corporation, formerly known as Mexichem, is a global materials and solutions provider specializing in polymer-based technologies and infrastructure systems. The company operates five key business platforms: Fluorinated Solutions, Polymer Solutions, Precision Agriculture, Building and Infrastructure, and Data Communications. Its product portfolio includes fluoropolymers and refrigerant gases, PVC resins and compounds, drip-irrigation systems, water and gas piping networks, and fiber-optic microducts for broadband connectivity.

In its Fluorinated Solutions segment, Orbia supplies specialty chemicals such as PTFE, PVDF and FEP resins, along with refrigerants and industrial gases used in automotive, electronics and healthcare applications.

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