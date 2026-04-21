Rep. Laura Friedman Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock

Representative Laura Friedman (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). In a filing disclosed on April 17th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Abbott Laboratories stock on March 24th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FIDELITY BROKERAGE SERVICES, LLC” account.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:ABT opened at $96.06 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.92 and a 1 year high of $139.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.79.

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Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 13.90%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.95.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ABT

Insider Activity

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Elizabeth C. Cushman sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $30,397.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,458,267.34. The trade was a 0.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Shroff sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $81,946.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 39,164 shares in the company, valued at $4,526,575.12. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,055 shares of company stock worth $353,097. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 29,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after buying an additional 15,394 shares during the last quarter. Danica Pension Livsforsikringsaktieselskab bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $185,640,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 858,834 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $115,032,000 after buying an additional 19,966 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 329,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $43,785,000 after purchasing an additional 18,974 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,504 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,774,000 after purchasing an additional 11,264 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories News Summary

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About Representative Friedman

Laura Friedman (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 30th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Friedman (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 30th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Laura Friedman was born in New York and lives in Glendale, California. Friedman earned a B.A. from the University of Rochester, New York, in 1988. Her career experience includes working as a producer and head of development in the entertainment industry and as a small business owner selling antiques and decorative arts. Friedman served on the board of directors of the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, as past president of the Independent Cities Association, as a board member of the Southern California Association of Governments, and on the Glendale Design Review Board. She was elected to the Glendale City Council in 2009 and re-elected in 2013. She served as mayor of Glendale from 2011 to 2012.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

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Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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