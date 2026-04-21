Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $544,000 in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF $IJS

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJS. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 189.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 188,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,344,000 after buying an additional 15,669 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 751.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $128.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.00. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $85.59 and a one year high of $128.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.10.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Further Reading

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