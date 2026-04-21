Mass General Brigham Inc Takes Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF $ACWI

Mass General Brigham Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,613,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,828,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up approximately 80.6% of Mass General Brigham Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Mass General Brigham Inc owned 2.52% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc. now owns 41,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 11,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 561.2% during the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,841,000 after acquiring an additional 59,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyum Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

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iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI opened at $150.41 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.55 and a fifty-two week high of $151.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.36.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

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