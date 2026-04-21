JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI Shares Purchased by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,608 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $6,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 26,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,619,000. Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cannon Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 20,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 164,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter.

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JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $57.76 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $52.16 and a 12-month high of $59.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.62.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income. JEPI was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan.

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