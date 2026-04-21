FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Graco Issued By Zacks Research

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Graco in a research note issued on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.18 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.19. The consensus estimate for Graco’s current full-year earnings is $3.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Graco’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

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Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Graco had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 23.33%.The business had revenue of $593.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on GGG. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Graco from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Graco from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Graco from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Graco in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $96.00 target price on Graco in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

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Graco Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE GGG opened at $87.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.48. Graco has a 12 month low of $75.91 and a 12 month high of $95.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of Graco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GGG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,949,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Graco by 1,636.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,011,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,888,000 after purchasing an additional 952,977 shares during the last quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec raised its stake in shares of Graco by 236.4% in the third quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 1,279,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,711,000 after purchasing an additional 899,174 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Graco by 20,706.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 556,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,605,000 after purchasing an additional 553,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 116.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 735,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,201,000 after purchasing an additional 396,125 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Angela F. Wordell sold 2,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total value of $263,999.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 13,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,419.20. This represents a 17.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 2,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $195,757.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,918.76. This trade represents a 22.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,394 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,326. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Graco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 38.19%.

About Graco

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Graco Inc is a leading manufacturer of fluid handling systems and components, headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Founded in 1926, the company has built a reputation for innovation in spray finishing, lubrication, and fluid management technologies. Graco’s solutions are designed to address the needs of paint and coatings applicators, general industry, and process fluids in a variety of end markets.

The company’s product portfolio includes airless and air-assisted spray equipment, pumps for oil and gas applications, industrial lubrication systems, and automated dispensing equipment.

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