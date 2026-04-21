SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF $SPBO Stake Lifted by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,027,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,788 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF makes up 4.3% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.65% of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF worth $30,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 82.4% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000.

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SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPBO opened at $29.27 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $28.28 and a twelve month high of $29.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.41.

About SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (SPBO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade US corporate bonds weighted in tiers by market value and issuer fundamentals. SPBO was launched on Apr 6, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

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