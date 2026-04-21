Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Shares Acquired by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,916 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 2.7% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $18,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,448,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 238,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,336,000 after purchasing an additional 35,409 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 22,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $350.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $611.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $332.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.40. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $249.94 and a 1-year high of $351.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

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