Retirement Income Solutions Inc. Sells 19,908 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Retirement Income Solutions Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,908 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Retirement Income Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 122,648,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,004,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,510 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 38,719,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,461 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,218,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,224,000 after acquiring an additional 525,952 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,084,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,503,000 after acquiring an additional 718,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,356,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,919,000 after acquiring an additional 395,341 shares in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $73.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.04. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $53.04 and a one year high of $73.41.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.