Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV Stock Holdings Lifted by Sterling Financial Planning Inc.

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,945 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for 3.0% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Darrow Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 234,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,235,000 after purchasing an additional 13,334 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 262,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,414,000 after buying an additional 11,954 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 406.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 55,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after buying an additional 44,379 shares during the period. Clark Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 233,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,161,000 after buying an additional 27,159 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephenson & Company Inc. now owns 142,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,063,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares during the period.

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Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BIV opened at $77.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.96. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.28 and a 12 month high of $79.08.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all medium and larger issues of the United States Government, investment-grade corporate, and investment-grade international dollar-denominated bonds that have maturities between 5 and 10 years and are publicly issued.

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