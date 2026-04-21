What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for OPTU FY2027 Earnings?

Optimum Communications, Inc. (NYSE:OPTU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Optimum Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.49). Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Optimum Communications’ current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Optimum Communications’ Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

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Optimum Communications (NYSE:OPTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.14). Optimum Communications’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

OPTU has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Optimum Communications from $1.90 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James Financial cut Optimum Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Evercore set a $2.00 price target on Optimum Communications in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Optimum Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Optimum Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $1.88.

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Optimum Communications Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE OPTU opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.76. Optimum Communications has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $2.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Optimum Communications

In other news, General Counsel Michael Olsen sold 250,000 shares of Optimum Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.60, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 1,496,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,043.20. The trade was a 14.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 290,000 shares of company stock worth $453,800 in the last quarter. Insiders own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPTU. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Optimum Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $46,002,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Optimum Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $41,297,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Optimum Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $27,135,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Optimum Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $24,478,000. Finally, Redwood Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Optimum Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $13,512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Optimum Communications Company Profile

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Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company’s video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

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