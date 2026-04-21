Retirement Income Solutions Inc. Buys 22,217 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE

Retirement Income Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 88.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,217 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Retirement Income Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,500,000. Advyzon Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 47,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after acquiring an additional 25,013 shares during the period. Clarion Wealth Managment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 253.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clarion Wealth Managment Partners LLC now owns 44,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 31,898 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 35,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,471 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 737.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 16,160 shares during the period.

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Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVDE stock opened at $90.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.06. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.52 and a 1 year high of $92.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.80.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

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