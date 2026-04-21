Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,251.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DPLM shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Diploma from GBX 6,600 to GBX 7,500 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Diploma from GBX 5,120 to GBX 5,760 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Diploma from GBX 6,200 to GBX 6,400 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Shore Capital Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diploma in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Diploma from GBX 6,200 to GBX 6,800 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

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Insider Buying and Selling

Diploma Trading Up 0.4%

In related news, insider Ian El-Mokadem purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5,820 per share, for a total transaction of £29,100. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Diploma stock opened at GBX 6,930 on Tuesday. Diploma has a 52 week low of GBX 3,728 and a 52 week high of GBX 6,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,808.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5,561.37.

About Diploma

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Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

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