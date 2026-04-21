Comparing KinderCare Learning Companies (KLC) and Its Competitors

KinderCare Learning Companies (NYSE:KLC – Get Free Report) is one of 36 publicly-traded companies in the “SCHOOLS” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare KinderCare Learning Companies to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

KinderCare Learning Companies has a beta of 2.33, meaning that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KinderCare Learning Companies’ competitors have a beta of 0.19, meaning that their average stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.1% of shares of all “SCHOOLS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of KinderCare Learning Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.1% of shares of all “SCHOOLS” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio KinderCare Learning Companies $2.73 billion -$112.88 million -3.53 KinderCare Learning Companies Competitors $999.19 million $62.93 million 15.83

This table compares KinderCare Learning Companies and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

KinderCare Learning Companies has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. KinderCare Learning Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for KinderCare Learning Companies and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KinderCare Learning Companies 3 5 1 0 1.78 KinderCare Learning Companies Competitors 381 768 1411 79 2.45

KinderCare Learning Companies currently has a consensus price target of $4.63, indicating a potential upside of 37.96%. As a group, “SCHOOLS” companies have a potential upside of 18.71%. Given KinderCare Learning Companies’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe KinderCare Learning Companies is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares KinderCare Learning Companies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KinderCare Learning Companies -4.13% 9.85% 2.28% KinderCare Learning Companies Competitors 6.94% 4.90% 5.12%

Summary

KinderCare Learning Companies competitors beat KinderCare Learning Companies on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

KinderCare Learning Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KinderCare Learning Companies Inc. is a provider of high-quality early childhood education by center capacity. KinderCare Learning Companies Inc. is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

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