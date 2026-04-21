Moran Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 8,683 iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $85,107,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,733,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,056,000 after buying an additional 565,200 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 18.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,892,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,634,000 after purchasing an additional 452,184 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 238.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,596,000 after purchasing an additional 352,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 62.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 898,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,526,000 after purchasing an additional 344,482 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1%

USMV stock opened at $94.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.50. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $87.41 and a 52 week high of $98.07.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

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