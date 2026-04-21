Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Rothschild & Co Redburn

Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ATLKY. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Thursday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Copco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Atlas Copco Trading Up 0.6%

OTCMKTS:ATLKY opened at $20.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $101.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.68. Atlas Copco has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $22.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 24.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Copco will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlas Copco

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Atlas Copco is a Sweden-based industrial group that develops, manufactures and services equipment and solutions for professional customers in a broad range of industries. The company’s core activities center on compressed air and gas systems, vacuum solutions, construction and mining equipment, industrial tools and assembly systems, and power and flow equipment. Products and services span new-equipment sales, aftermarket parts, maintenance and technical support aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and safety for industrial operations.

Key product categories include stationary and portable air compressors, air treatment and gas generation systems, industrial vacuum pumps, generators and light towers, drilling rigs and rock excavation equipment for mining and construction, as well as electric and pneumatic tools and automated assembly systems for manufacturing.

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