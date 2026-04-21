Prakash Investment Advisors LLC Takes $1.25 Million Position in Oklo Inc. $OKLO

Prakash Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000. Oklo makes up approximately 0.9% of Prakash Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OKLO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Oklo by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 92,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 57,497 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oklo during the 1st quarter valued at $519,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oklo by 4,974.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 582,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after acquiring an additional 570,532 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oklo by 165.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oklo by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 112,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 53,703 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Oklo Price Performance

OKLO stock opened at $68.14 on Tuesday. Oklo Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.89 and a 52-week high of $193.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.64 and a beta of 0.93.

Key Stories Impacting Oklo

Oklo ( NYSE:OKLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Oklo Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Oklo this week:

Insider Activity at Oklo

In related news, insider William Carroll Murphy Goodwin sold 2,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $159,865.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,529.79. This trade represents a 14.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 16,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total transaction of $834,749.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 386,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,717,288.64. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 818,766 shares of company stock worth $50,855,915. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oklo in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Oklo in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Oklo from $95.00 to $73.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Oklo from $135.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Oklo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.30.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oklo

Oklo Profile

(Free Report)

Oklo, Inc is a California-based energy technology company specializing in the design and development of advanced nuclear microreactors. Headquartered in Fremont, the firm focuses on small modular reactor (SMR) technology that leverages fast-neutron fission and liquid-metal cooling to deliver carbon-free power. Oklo’s core objective is to bring compact, factory-built reactors online within a decade, offering a low-footprint alternative to traditional large nuclear plants.

The company’s flagship product, the Aurora microreactor, is a 1.5-megawatt electric (MWe) fast reactor cooled by a sodium alloy.

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