South Shore Capital Advisors Acquires New Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

South Shore Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,733 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,000. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.8% of South Shore Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,680 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. SRH Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. SRH Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,672 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Robinhood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,561,000. Finally, Landaas & Co. WI ADV boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 7,676 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

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Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $248.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.55 and its 200-day moving average is $225.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.29 and a 1-year high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. DZ Bank raised Amazon.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMZN

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total value of $4,077,336.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,238,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,217,051.24. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total value of $3,642,860.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,094.10. This represents a 65.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 93,186 shares of company stock valued at $19,921,739 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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