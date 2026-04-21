Brokerages Set Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target at $282.42

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $282.4194.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $345.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $303.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th.

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Expedia Group Price Performance

Expedia Group stock opened at $273.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $229.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $144.20 and a 12-month high of $303.80.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The online travel company reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 72.23%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 16.69 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 8,225 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.82, for a total value of $1,816,244.50. Following the transaction, the insider owned 102,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,629,633.60. The trade was a 7.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $596,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Expedia Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,265 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its position in Expedia Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 11,042 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

(Get Free Report)

Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE) is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company’s platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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