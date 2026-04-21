West Bancorporation (WTBA) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect West Bancorporation to post earnings of $0.63 per share and revenue of $28.30 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 23, 2026 at 3:00 PM ET.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $27.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 14.28%. On average, analysts expect West Bancorporation to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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West Bancorporation Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:WTBA opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $411.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.82. West Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $17.31 and a 52-week high of $26.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

West Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on West Bancorporation in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Research lowered West Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded West Bancorporation from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WTBA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Bancorporation

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 875,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,795,000 after acquiring an additional 37,502 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 354,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in West Bancorporation by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 58,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,428 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in West Bancorporation by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in West Bancorporation by 102.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 39,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 19,846 shares during the last quarter. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About West Bancorporation

(Get Free Report)

West Bancorporation, Inc is the bank holding company for West Town Bank and Trust, a full-service community bank headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Through its subsidiary, the company offers a comprehensive suite of commercial and consumer banking products, including deposit accounts, residential and commercial mortgages, business loans and treasury management services. West Bancorporation focuses on delivering personalized financial solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses, real estate developers and individual customers within its urban market.

Since launching operations in 2006, West Town Bank and Trust has steadily expanded its presence across the Chicago metropolitan area.

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