Hut 8 Corp. (TSE:HUT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hut 8 Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Strong Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HUT shares. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Hut 8 to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Hut 8 to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th.

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Hut 8 Stock Up 5.1%

Hut 8 Company Profile

Hut 8 stock opened at C$107.81 on Tuesday. Hut 8 has a fifty-two week low of C$14.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$107.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$74.96 and a 200 day moving average price of C$69.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.95 billion, a PE ratio of -50.38 and a beta of 4.58.

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Hut 8 Mining Corp is North America’s innovation-focused digital asset miner. Located in energy-rich Alberta, Canada. Hut 8 has one of the highest installed capacity rates in the industry and holds more self-mined bitcoin than any crypto miner or publicly-traded company globally. It is executing on its commitment to mining and holding bitcoin and has a diversified business and revenue strategy to grow and protect shareholder value regardless of bitcoin’s market direction.

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