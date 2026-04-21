Stone Summit Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Stone Summit Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,429 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 3.1% of Stone Summit Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Stone Summit Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 363.7% in the 4th quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 78,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after acquiring an additional 61,937 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 1,245,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,834,000 after purchasing an additional 34,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,503,000.

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Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $69.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $50.17 and a 12 month high of $70.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.65 and a 200-day moving average of $63.99.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

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