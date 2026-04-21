Sharper & Granite LLC Has $5.75 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Sharper & Granite LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Sharper & Granite LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Sharper & Granite LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 79,246,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,944,482,000 after buying an additional 1,911,414 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,326,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,644,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,410 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 33,227,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,942,715 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,568,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,621,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,215 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of AGG stock opened at $99.84 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.66 and a 1 year high of $101.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.90 and its 200-day moving average is $100.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.27.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

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