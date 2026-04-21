Miramar Fiduciary Corp Sells 118,279 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC

Miramar Fiduciary Corp lowered its position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,083,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,279 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 55.6% of Miramar Fiduciary Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Miramar Fiduciary Corp owned approximately 0.67% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $71,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,696,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,837,000 after acquiring an additional 199,202 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 53,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000.

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Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.4%

DFIC opened at $37.84 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $39.20. The firm has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.09.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps. DFIC was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

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