Wabtec $WAB Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,860 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $6,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in Wabtec by 12,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its position in Wabtec by 6,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in Wabtec by 370.6% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Wabtec in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Westfuller Advisors LLC raised its position in Wabtec by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

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Wabtec Stock Up 0.3%

Wabtec stock opened at $264.26 on Tuesday. Wabtec has a twelve month low of $165.17 and a twelve month high of $275.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $253.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Wabtec ( NYSE:WAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.02. Wabtec had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 10.48%.The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Wabtec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Wabtec will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wabtec announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 11th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wabtec Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Wabtec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wabtec’s payout ratio is 18.16%.

Insider Activity at Wabtec

In other Wabtec news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 60,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.89, for a total transaction of $16,362,494.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 128,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,613,940.81. This trade represents a 32.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Sameer Gaur sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.62, for a total value of $302,013.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,904.54. The trade was a 8.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 92,364 shares of company stock worth $24,522,522 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Wabtec from $240.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Stephens increased their price target on Wabtec from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Susquehanna set a $300.00 price objective on Wabtec in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (down from $300.00) on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wabtec

Wabtec Profile

(Free Report)

Wabtec Corporation (Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation) is a global provider of equipment, systems and services for the rail industry. The company supplies products and solutions to freight railroads, transit agencies and other industrial operators, focusing on technologies that improve the performance, safety and efficiency of locomotives and rail networks. Wabtec’s business spans new equipment manufacturing, aftermarket parts and services, and digital and control systems for rail operations.

Product and service offerings include locomotive systems and components, braking and air systems, propulsion and traction equipment, signaling and control technologies, and a range of aftermarket services such as maintenance, remanufacturing, parts distribution and fleet modernization.

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