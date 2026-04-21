Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Simply Good Foods (SMPL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ: SMPL) recently:

4/13/2026 – Simply Good Foods is now covered by BTIG Research. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/13/2026 – Simply Good Foods was downgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong sell”.

4/10/2026 – Simply Good Foods had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $16.00 to $13.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/10/2026 – Simply Good Foods had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $16.00 to $13.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/10/2026 – Simply Good Foods had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by DA Davidson. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock.

4/10/2026 – Simply Good Foods had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $14.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/10/2026 – Simply Good Foods had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $20.00 to $13.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/10/2026 – Simply Good Foods had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/10/2026 – Simply Good Foods had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Stephens. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down from $24.00.

4/2/2026 – Simply Good Foods had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $23.00 to $16.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2026 – Simply Good Foods was upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from “hold” to “buy”. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, down from $23.00.

3/10/2026 – Simply Good Foods was downgraded by Zacks Research from “strong-buy” to “hold”.

Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ: SMPL) is a North American consumer packaged foods company specializing in better-for-you nutrition products. The company’s portfolio centers on two well-established brands, Atkins and Quest, which offer a range of low-carbohydrate, high-protein bars, powders, shakes, and snacks. Simply Good Foods aims to support consumers’ health and wellness goals by delivering convenient, nutrient-dense options without added sugars or artificial sweeteners.

Under the Atkins brand, the company produces meal replacements, snack bars, and ready-to-drink shakes designed for low-carb dieters.

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