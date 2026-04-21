iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF $IWR Stock Position Cut by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,006 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 1.7% of Legacy Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $20,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75,344,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,245,741,000 after buying an additional 5,633,614 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,022,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,667,000 after purchasing an additional 123,124 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,804,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,638,000 after purchasing an additional 134,966 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,623,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,525,000 after purchasing an additional 47,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,194,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,969,000 after purchasing an additional 239,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $104.64 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $77.72 and a twelve month high of $104.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.14 and a 200-day moving average of $98.31. The firm has a market cap of $52.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index of the 800 smallest issuers in the Russell 1000 Index. The Index includes equity securities issued by issuers, which range in size between approximately $1.7 billion and $12 billion, though these amounts may change from time to time.

Further Reading

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