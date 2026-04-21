25,151 Shares in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT Purchased by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 25,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IBIT. Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 793.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 210.3% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBIT opened at $43.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.56 and its 200 day moving average is $48.99. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $71.82.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report).

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