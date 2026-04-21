Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires 1,299 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,760 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total transaction of $9,273,947.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 33,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,166,913.80. This trade represents a 43.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,188,625.18. This represents a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 53,804 shares of company stock valued at $20,865,598 over the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $352.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $548.00 to $538.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $438.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $397.26.

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Trending Headlines about Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla is expanding its robotaxi rollout (Austin → Dallas/Houston), which supports the company’s long‑term monetization thesis beyond vehicle sales. Article Title

Tesla is expanding its robotaxi rollout (Austin → Dallas/Houston), which supports the company’s long‑term monetization thesis beyond vehicle sales. Positive Sentiment: European regulatory progress: Amsterdam began supervised FSD trials on city streets — a potential catalyst for European expansion of higher‑margin software services. Article Title

European regulatory progress: Amsterdam began supervised FSD trials on city streets — a potential catalyst for European expansion of higher‑margin software services. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and coverage note Tesla’s energy‑storage business could offset weakening car margins as credits fade — a diversification story investors view as constructive for revenue resilience. Article Title

Analysts and coverage note Tesla’s energy‑storage business could offset weakening car margins as credits fade — a diversification story investors view as constructive for revenue resilience. Neutral Sentiment: Street is focused on Q1 guidance and FSD/robotaxi milestones; multiple previews highlight this quarter as a binary event that could swing sentiment. Article Title

Street is focused on Q1 guidance and FSD/robotaxi milestones; multiple previews highlight this quarter as a binary event that could swing sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Jefferies nudged its price target higher to $350 but kept a Hold rating — a mixed signal that underlines still‑elevated valuation scrutiny. Article Title

Jefferies nudged its price target higher to $350 but kept a Hold rating — a mixed signal that underlines still‑elevated valuation scrutiny. Negative Sentiment: Legal headwinds: Tesla settled a wrongful‑death suit in Florida tied to a 2018 crash — settlements and reputational risk increase near‑term uncertainty. Article Title

Legal headwinds: Tesla settled a wrongful‑death suit in Florida tied to a 2018 crash — settlements and reputational risk increase near‑term uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Mounting consumer lawsuits and criticism over FSD hardware/claims (owners suing, safety advocates calling some HW “legally blind”) are creating regulatory and litigation risk that could pressure margins and adoption timelines. Article Title

Mounting consumer lawsuits and criticism over FSD hardware/claims (owners suing, safety advocates calling some HW “legally blind”) are creating regulatory and litigation risk that could pressure margins and adoption timelines. Negative Sentiment: Report that Tesla shifted roughly $18B of profit offshore raised governance/tax scrutiny, prompting investor anxiety about transparency and future regulatory scrutiny. Article Title

Report that Tesla shifted roughly $18B of profit offshore raised governance/tax scrutiny, prompting investor anxiety about transparency and future regulatory scrutiny. Negative Sentiment: Morgan Stanley and other sell‑side commentary says Tesla must show “tangible progress” scaling FSD to justify valuation; that skepticism contributed to intraday selling ahead of earnings. Article Title

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $392.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $389.22 and a 200-day moving average of $422.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 363.43, a PEG ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.79 and a 52 week high of $498.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.75 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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