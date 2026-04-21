Krilogy Financial LLC Has $3.33 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.4% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.3% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 36.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,092,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $725.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $605.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $673.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $492.00 to $611.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $645.79.
Lockheed Martin Trading Down 2.0%
NYSE:LMT opened at $580.39 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12 month low of $410.11 and a 12 month high of $692.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $635.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $552.59.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 108.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $3.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.22%.
Key Headlines Impacting Lockheed Martin
Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:
- Positive Sentiment: The Motley Fool notes heightened investor focus ahead of Lockheed’s upcoming investor update and argues defense contractors like LMT are increasingly important amid rising geopolitical tensions, a supportive backdrop for longer-term demand. Should You Buy Lockheed Martin Stock Before the Investor Update?
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlights LMT as a top-ranked value stock, pointing to attractive valuation metrics for value-oriented investors—this can support demand from income/value funds. Lockheed Martin (LMT) is a Top-Ranked Value Stock: Should You Buy?
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks includes LMT in a list of non-tech wide-moat stocks, underscoring durable competitive advantages that attract defensive/quality investors. Buy 5 Non-Tech Wide Moat Stocks to Strengthen Your Portfolio
- Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer publicly recommended LMT as a buy, saying management has handled increased government orders well and forecasting a potentially strong quarter—such endorsements can trigger retail buying. Jim Cramer on Lockheed Martin: “It’s a Buy Here, Even If There Is No More War”
- Positive Sentiment: Short interest in LMT reportedly fell about 14.6%, which reduces short-pressure and can be a near-term bullish technical factor. Short Interest in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Declines By 14.6%
- Neutral Sentiment: Earlier Zacks coverage frames LMT as a mixed story before Q1: positive ESP, strong backlog and defense demand but an expected EPS decline—this nuance helps explain investor caution ahead of the print. Is LMT Stock a Smart Investment Option Before Q1 Earnings Release?
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks also published a preview aggregating Wall Street’s expectations and key metrics to watch in the Q1 release—useful for traders positioning around guidance and margin/segment signals. Stay Ahead of the Game With Lockheed (LMT) Q1 Earnings: Wall Street’s Insights on Key Metrics
- Neutral Sentiment: The Motley Fool/InsiderMonkey pieces comparing LMT to peers (e.g., Howmet) note strong 2025 revenue and sector tailwinds; they’re informational but not immediate catalysts. Defense Stock Face-Off: Lockheed Martin vs. Howmet Aerospace — Which Is the Better Buy Right Now?
- Neutral Sentiment: Broader-market/sector stories (e.g., airline coverage and ETF pieces) may influence risk-on/risk-off flows but are not LMT-specific. Why LATAM Stock Could Beat Delta From Here
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.
Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.
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