Krilogy Financial LLC Has $3.33 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.4% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 973 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.3% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 36.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,092,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $725.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $605.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $673.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $492.00 to $611.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $645.79.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 2.0%

NYSE:LMT opened at $580.39 on Tuesday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12 month low of $410.11 and a 12 month high of $692.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $635.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $552.59.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 108.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $3.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.22%.

Key Headlines Impacting Lockheed Martin

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.