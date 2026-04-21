ArcBest (ARCB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.26 per share and revenue of $989.2660 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $972.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.74 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 1.50%.ArcBest’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ArcBest to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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ArcBest Price Performance

ARCB stock opened at $119.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42. ArcBest has a 52-week low of $55.19 and a 52-week high of $121.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

ARCB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $94.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ArcBest from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ArcBest from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ARCB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ArcBest

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ArcBest by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,349,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,816 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 625.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 920,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,292,000 after purchasing an additional 793,607 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,508,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 520,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,394,000 after purchasing an additional 24,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ArcBest by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 520,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,594,000 after purchasing an additional 36,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

(Get Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCB) is a transportation and logistics company that offers comprehensive freight and supply chain solutions across North America. Founded in 1923 as Arkansas Best Freight System, the company has evolved into a diversified service provider with both asset-based and asset-light operations. Its core businesses include less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping through ABF Freight, expedited full-truckload services via Panther Premium Logistics, and a range of logistics and supply chain management services under its ArcBest Integrated Logistics division.

The company’s asset-based operations also encompass FleetNet America, a provider of emergency roadside assistance and maintenance services for heavy-duty vehicles.

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