JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect JetBlue Airways to post earnings of ($0.6369) per share and revenue of $2.2388 billion for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 25.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts expect JetBlue Airways to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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JetBlue Airways Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. JetBlue Airways has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JBLU. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $4.88.

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Institutional Trading of JetBlue Airways

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 288.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 23,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 17,726 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting JetBlue Airways

Here are the key news stories impacting JetBlue Airways this week:

Positive Sentiment: JetBlue is launching seasonal Boston–Barcelona service to expand its transatlantic footprint and push premium travel in Europe, which should help summer revenue and yield mix if demand holds. Read More.

JetBlue is launching seasonal Boston–Barcelona service to expand its transatlantic footprint and push premium travel in Europe, which should help summer revenue and yield mix if demand holds. Read More. Positive Sentiment: JetBlue Vacations struck a partnership with Flex Pay (Upgrade) to offer monthly payment plans for flight+hotel packages, a distribution/ancillary move that can boost bookings and average order value. Read More.

JetBlue Vacations struck a partnership with Flex Pay (Upgrade) to offer monthly payment plans for flight+hotel packages, a distribution/ancillary move that can boost bookings and average order value. Read More. Positive Sentiment: CEO Joanna Geraghty told employees the airline is not considering a 2026 bankruptcy filing, a direct reassurance on solvency concerns that should ease short-term credit anxiety and investor fear. Read More.

CEO Joanna Geraghty told employees the airline is not considering a 2026 bankruptcy filing, a direct reassurance on solvency concerns that should ease short-term credit anxiety and investor fear. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Reports say Amazon landed its biggest airline customer for in‑flight satellite internet; if JetBlue is the partner this could be a product/experience upgrade (better connectivity, potential ancillary revenue) but it likely requires capex and rollout timing to matter to cash flow. Read More.

Reports say Amazon landed its biggest airline customer for in‑flight satellite internet; if JetBlue is the partner this could be a product/experience upgrade (better connectivity, potential ancillary revenue) but it likely requires capex and rollout timing to matter to cash flow. Read More. Negative Sentiment: A bearish Seeking Alpha piece reiterates risks: high fuel sensitivity, heavy debt, negative margins and capital intensity — arguing JBLU remains a risky, sellable turnaround bet if fuel and demand volatility continue. That analysis increases downside narrative among value and income-focused investors. Read More.

A bearish Seeking Alpha piece reiterates risks: high fuel sensitivity, heavy debt, negative margins and capital intensity — arguing JBLU remains a risky, sellable turnaround bet if fuel and demand volatility continue. That analysis increases downside narrative among value and income-focused investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Bloomberg reports Spirit floated offering a government equity stake to avoid liquidation; that reduces the likelihood of distressed-asset opportunities or consolidation outcomes that could have aided JetBlue strategically or materially. Read More.

Bloomberg reports Spirit floated offering a government equity stake to avoid liquidation; that reduces the likelihood of distressed-asset opportunities or consolidation outcomes that could have aided JetBlue strategically or materially. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst activity and broader airline chatter (e.g., mentions of Alaska Air on TV) are keeping sector flow active; an analyst upgrade earlier this week briefly pushed JBLU shares higher but fundamentals remain the main driver. Read More.

About JetBlue Airways

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JetBlue Airways Corporation is a low-cost scheduled passenger airline headquartered in Long Island City, New York. Since commencing service in 2000, the carrier has built a reputation for combining competitive fares with enhanced onboard amenities, including free in-flight entertainment, complimentary snacks and beverages, and onboard Wi-Fi. JetBlue operates a single fleet type of Airbus A320 family and Embraer 190 aircraft, which supports its focus on efficiency and operational consistency.

The airline’s core offerings include economy-class travel and a premium business-class product known as Mint, which features lie-flat seats, curated culinary options and elevated service on select transcontinental and international routes.

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