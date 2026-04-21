LGI Homes (LGIH) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.1064 per share and revenue of $336.5980 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 28, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $473.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.60 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect LGI Homes to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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LGI Homes Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $46.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 20.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.04. LGI Homes has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $69.50.

Insider Activity at LGI Homes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 7,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $303,150.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,501.60. The trade was a 25.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Scott James Garber sold 1,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $56,880.12. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 21,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,940.64. The trade was a 5.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold a total of 22,451 shares of company stock valued at $943,840 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in LGI Homes by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 123,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after buying an additional 40,832 shares during the last quarter. VARCOV Co. purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth $282,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 170,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after purchasing an additional 15,645 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its stake in LGI Homes by 342.4% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 30,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 23,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LGIH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.63.

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LGI Homes Company Profile

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LGI Homes, Inc (NASDAQ: LGIH) is a residential homebuilder primarily focused on serving first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers in the United States. The company specializes in the acquisition, development and sale of affordable single-family homes and townhomes. LGI Homes operates through an integrated model that encompasses land sourcing, lot development, home construction, and post-closing customer support including warranty services.

In addition to its core homebuilding activities, LGI Homes offers ancillary services to streamline the homebuying process for its customers.

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