BXP (BXP) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

BXP (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect BXP to post earnings of $0.2801 per share and revenue of $845.1310 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

BXP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $58.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. BXP has a 52 week low of $49.72 and a 52 week high of $79.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

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BXP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. BXP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 160.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of BXP from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of BXP in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of BXP in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of BXP in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore decreased their price target on shares of BXP from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.60.

View Our Latest Report on BXP

Insider Activity at BXP

In other news, EVP Hilary J. Spann sold 5,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $327,996.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,392.08. This represents a 23.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Owen D. Thomas sold 1,198 shares of BXP stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $73,341.56. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 7,887 shares of company stock valued at $476,930 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BXP

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in BXP by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,101,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,751,000 after acquiring an additional 204,258 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in BXP by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,538,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,031,000 after buying an additional 529,158 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of BXP by 3.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,411,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,632,000 after acquiring an additional 127,948 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BXP by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,429,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,939,000 after acquiring an additional 98,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BXP by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,713,000 after purchasing an additional 35,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

BXP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, management, and development of Class A office properties across major U.S. markets. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company’s portfolio comprises high-quality office buildings, mixed-use developments and select retail assets designed to serve leading corporations in key metropolitan areas.

Established in 1970 by Mortimer B. Zuckerman, Boston Properties has grown through disciplined acquisitions and strategic ground-up developments.

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