Irys (IRYS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $69.73 Million

Irys (IRYS) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. One Irys token can currently be bought for about $0.0349 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Irys has traded up 11% against the US dollar. Irys has a total market cap of $69.73 million and $20.54 million worth of Irys was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76,599.86 or 1.00269211 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75,971.57 or 0.99722884 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Irys Token Profile

Irys launched on November 25th, 2025. Irys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Irys is irys.xyz. Irys’ official Twitter account is @irys_xyz. Irys’ official message board is irys.xyz/blog.

Buying and Selling Irys

According to CryptoCompare, “Irys (IRYS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Ethereum platform. Irys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,472,987,189 in circulation. The last known price of Irys is 0.03317992 USD and is down -4.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $25,473,710.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://irys.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Irys directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Irys should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Irys using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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