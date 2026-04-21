Ailey 1-Day Volume Hits $156.55 Thousand (ALE)

Ailey (ALE) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 21st. Ailey has a market capitalization of $86.45 million and $156.55 thousand worth of Ailey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ailey token can currently be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000347 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ailey has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ailey alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $76,599.86 or 1.00269211 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75,971.57 or 0.99722884 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Ailey

Ailey was first traded on August 24th, 2023. Ailey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,868,055 tokens. The official message board for Ailey is twitter.com/aileyverse. The official website for Ailey is myailey.com. Ailey’s official Twitter account is @aileyverse.

Buying and Selling Ailey

According to CryptoCompare, “Ailey (ALE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ailey has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 474,826,388.88888889 in circulation. The last known price of Ailey is 0.26513155 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $154,743.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myailey.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ailey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ailey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ailey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ailey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ailey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.